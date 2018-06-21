Speech to Text for Alzheimer's Association Longest Day

is known for being one of the longest. and the alzheimers association considers it an oppurtunity to help those who can not remember. it's a chance to help raise money for the efforts of the association during alzheimer's awareness month. the group wants you to show your purple in support. you can share photos on twitter and instagram with the hashtag the longest day. and you can donate on their website..thats a-l-z dot org forward slah the longest day. hey kevin whats the weather gonna be