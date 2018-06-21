Speech to Text for Union Health holds seminar about prescribing exercise

can to make sure everyone stays healthy. but as obesity continues to grow as a national issue union health in terre haute is beginning to address this issue as well. news 10s garrett brown is live at union hospital. he joins us now with how they're prescribing a cure. yes this is the fitness center at union health. usually people only come here to work out on their own. but soon some of the hospitals patients might be coming here with a prescription. a prescription for more exercise. floyd bosworth and his wife comes to this fitness center at union health multiple times a week. its just a place for them to stay in shape and prepare for various events. "sometimes when we're actually training for something we may be up here five days a week. it's a great place to come." bosworth says he's in such greath health be of his regular exercise. a daily activity that had many of union health's physicians attend a presentation thursday morning. it was called the miracle drug: exercise. "we can't just leave it at "well how much your exercising" or "yea, go ahead and exercise." w got to go into detail and actually give written prescriptions to patients to exercise." dr. andre anderson at union hospital discussed with his fellow colleagues the importance of exercise. in 20-10 only thirty percent of doctors discussed physical activity counseling during office visits. that's why anderson proposes prescribing patients to be fitt spelled f.i.t.t. "frequency, intensity, time and type of exercise. using those four components will actually help you kind of come up with a plan as well as get the patient to exercise because they actually know what to do." by doing so exercise could help with various other health issues. while also reducing the risk of conditions that come with obesity. overall making an impact in the wabash valley. showing that just being active a little a day could be the best medicine. "as a life long advocate of exercise and activity, i couldn't agree more." now they arnt prescribing the same exercise for everyone. that's why they urge for you to reach out to your physicians to get a better idea on how to start your workout regimen. reporting live in union hospital. i'm news 10's garrett brown. back to you.