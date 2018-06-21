Clear

Le Fer Lake redication and blessing

Saint Mary of the Woods

Posted: Thu Jun 21 16:26:32 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jun 21 16:26:32 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Le Fer Lake redication and blessing

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the school held a rededication and blessing ceremony for "le fer lake." you'll remember several years ago, the school had to demolish the bridge over the lake because of structural issues. since then, school leaders have dredged the lake, made repairs to a nearby dam, and added a walking trail. today's ceremony was about unveiling these changes... while praying for a positive future for the area. ////// 02:43:22,17 "the lake is an iconic place on campus. so it's a place of beautyand well loved, and now it's going to become a really functional place for us ." ////// saint mary's also hopes to add an outdoor classroom to the area in the future. we have an important
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Zionsville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Scattered storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It