Speech to Text for New businesses come to Knox County

in knox county. news 10 bureau chief gary brian is live in vincennes right now. he has more on how the community is expanding. i'm here at anytime fitness. they're just wrapping up an open house celebrating new ownership here on the south side of vincennes. they're one of a handful of businesses giving local economic leaders something to cheer about. it's been the talk of the town for months now. a new business coming to downtown vincennes. it's called old chicago. it's an italian restaurant that set up shop on the corner of sixth and main. "it's good ya know. we've been across the street in that office hiring people for the last month and a half and it's finally here. it seems like its been a long road. but we're excited that we're here and i think vincennes will agree that this will be a great thing for everybody." old chicago isn't the only new business in town. mcalister's and the first vincennes savings bank are opening new locations. and anytime fitness is celebrating new ownership. "there's so many new businesses popping up and so many existing businesses that are expanding or just putting back into their organization to make it better for knox county." jamie neal with the knox county chamber of commerce says that no matter the size, each business plays a role in bettering the county. "i think regardless of the size of the businesses it's always important for our community. if people can see that these businesses are reinvesting in their community we're all going to take pride in knox county. and hopefully large manufacturers and even those small mom and pops will realize that knox county is flourishing." new businesses helping to add to the counties economic growth. old chicago general manager randy dejohn says they are happy to be part of that growth. "we've had so much great feedback from people. and i think they're excited. we've hired 120 people, we've giving 120 people jobs. and i think this is great for main street. this is the beginning of what main street whats to do and we're glad that we're part of it." neal tells me there are still plenty of jobs to be had here in the county. if interested she says to contact her office. live in knox county, gary brian, news 10.