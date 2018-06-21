Clear

Community comes together to plan for future development possibilities

Planning for the future. That was the focus of a meeting in Terre Haute Thursday morning.

Posted By: Scott Arnold

planing ways to improve the community. the terre haute chamber of commerce hosted members of the office of community and rural affairs also known as ocra. they held a meeting in clabber girl in downtown terre haute. ocra provides grants to small towns and cities for various projects. part of todays meeting allowed ocra to talk about these various programs to promote development. they hope those in attendance will take what they learned today to plan for the future. 8:22:39;11 "so it only makes sense that we come together as a region and start to capitalize on all of those opportunities and present ourselves collectively. this is who we are as west central indiana and these are the ways we can be impactful around the rest of the state." also in attendance were leaders from all over the valley to present their ideas. it was a group session that the chamber hopes will develop the wabash valley even more. new businesses are improving the economy
