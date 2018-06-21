Speech to Text for Union Health holds seminar about prescribing exercise

alert".. going "back to the basics"! why more and more doctors.. are encouraging.. "even prescribing exercise" .. for better health. news 10's "garrett brown" is "live" "at union hospital". he explains more "about this push" "to get people up an moving"! "garrett"... //////// yes im here at union hospital's fitness center. it's a place where people go for therapy and to get in shape. but now it's a place that could be prescribed to patients. earlier this morning, union health held a presentation for their physicians. the presentation was called "the miracle drug: exercise." the presentation not only broke down the benefits of working out. but also advised doctors they can actually prescribe it. the presentation stressed that exercise is needed more then ever due to the rising obesity rate in america. but along with it it can also help with other conditions like depression. ///////// [b18]prescription exercise-live sot //////// "exercise prescription i think is a great idea. besides the physical part of it, a lot of studies show that regular exercise is more effective than taking an anti-depressant as far as the mood so i think it helps with stress a great deal." ///////// now coming up at the top of the hour.. i'll go into more detail on what these doctors are going to actually prescribe. also hear from a member of our community on what this news means to him. reporting live in union hospital, i'm news 10's garrett brown. back to you. ////////// planning for the future.. the focus of a meeting in terre haute