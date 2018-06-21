Speech to Text for Terre Haute Transit Authority Adding Routes

it's been a few years in the making. last night terre haute transit authority made it official. they will be adding routes going into west terre haute. bus service to west terre haute is set to start july 9th. the bus will start in the morning at 5:30. it will run every hour until 4:50. there are mulitple stops throughout west terre haute. some of those include i-g-a and the public library. the people living in west terre haute say it's a great thing for the community. ////// //////// "it'll give them a lot of oppurtunity to do better for themselves. that's a great thing for any community." ///////// the route will run for 6 months. after those 6 months the group will evaluate if there are enough people riding on a daily basis to keep it running. they hope to have ten riders per day.