Brenton Barnhill found guilty on all charges

He was arrested in April

"comes to a close". "brenton barnhill".. was found "guilty" of all "7"- charges against him. "1"-one of those charges.. includes: "being an habitual offender". "terre haute police".. arrested "barnhill" in april.. after a woman claimed he beat, choked, and raped her. "sentencing" is set "for early august". [b5]towles civil suit-pkg "a man".. who was shot "3"- times by
