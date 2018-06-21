Speech to Text for Fatal Grain Bin Accident

"new information" for you this afternoon .. as "a tragic farming accident".. claims the life of a wabash valley teenager. according "to the clark county coroner" .. "18"-year-old "noah yeley".. died.. after being trapped in a grain bin. it happened yesterday.. "on yeley's family farm" "in rural marshall, illinois". no foul play is suspected. "visitation" will be held "this saturday at noon" "at pearce funeral home" in marshall. "services" will follow at "3"- o'clock. these are all central times. "a terre haute man".. is found "guilty".. as his trial