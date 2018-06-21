Clear

Fatal Grain Bin Accident

Marshall, IL

Posted: Thu Jun 21 14:36:36 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jun 21 14:36:36 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Fatal Grain Bin Accident

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"new information" for you this afternoon .. as "a tragic farming accident".. claims the life of a wabash valley teenager. according "to the clark county coroner" .. "18"-year-old "noah yeley".. died.. after being trapped in a grain bin. it happened yesterday.. "on yeley's family farm" "in rural marshall, illinois". no foul play is suspected. "visitation" will be held "this saturday at noon" "at pearce funeral home" in marshall. "services" will follow at "3"- o'clock. these are all central times. "a terre haute man".. is found "guilty".. as his trial
