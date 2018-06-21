Speech to Text for Evening Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

likely, mainly before 11pm. mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. friday showers and thunderstorms likely. cloudy, with a high near 79. south wind 3 to 6 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. friday night a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. west wind 3 to 5 mph.