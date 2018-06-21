Evening Forecast

Clear

likely, mainly before 11pm. mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. friday showers and thunderstorms likely. cloudy, with a high near 79. south wind 3 to 6 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. friday night a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. west wind 3 to 5 mph.
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Zionsville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
