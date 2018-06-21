Clear

Man sues police officer who shot him

A man who was shot three times by police is suing the officer who shot him.

Posted By: Scott Arnold

now suing the officer who shot him. quintin towles junior -- is currently serving a "22" year prison sentence. a jury found him guilty of several charges. those include -- criminal recklessness and burglary. this stems from an incident that happened back in october of 20-15 -- on cleveland avenue. it was a domestic distrubance call. a terre haute police officer said -- towles was pointing a gun at them. he also ignored officers orders.. to drop the weapon. prosecutor terry modesitt said -- the shooting was in self-defense. in the claim -- "towles" says -- police used excessive force... because he had no weapon. he's suing for "250"-thousand dollars in damages. a rockville man is in jail this mid-day.
