Lawmakers discuss Immigration Crisis

-- of seperating families at the border. questions still linger this morning about what will happen to more than "2- thousand" children already seperated from their families. news 10's kiley thomas is live to break down what lawmakers plan to do about it today. house republicans have two bills they plan to vote on later today. both would allow children to remain in the government's custody. congressman larry bucshon who represents the wabash valley -- will be in on the vote. he says in a statement -- he wants to pass legislation that will fix the broken immigration system. he believes the border should be secure -- and families should be together. more than "23-hundred" children have been seperated from their parents at the border since may. it's unclear how long it will take for those children to be reunited with their families. right now -- there's no immediate plan to re-unite them. the president's executive order allows parents and children to be detained together for 20 days. that's while adults wait for trial for illegally crossing the border. but after that they must be deported or seperated. live -- kt news 10.