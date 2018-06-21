Clear

Terre Haute Children Museum holds "Messy" Science Camp

Kids in the Wabash Valley got to get a little dirty while also learning about some cool science.

in the wabash valley will be getting a little dirty while learning about some cool science. the terre haute childrens museum is holding a "messy" science camp this week. kids kindergarten through 4th grade have made bubble snakes, slime, and created people sized bubbles. it's a way for the kids to stay busy while learning something cool over the summer. "what i liked is that its really messy and the teachers are really nice. everyone's nice too and i make lots of friends." if your child would like to attend one of these summer camps - there will be many more to come. contact the childrens museum to register ahead of time. [i10]tease 16 (kiley live)-live still to come -- who's ready for the
