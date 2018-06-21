Clear

Duke Energy funds summer reading program

Reading Wonders will run until the June 28 at Woodrow Wilson Middle School.

that's why the "duke energy foundation" is investing in vigo county youth. it donated nearly 24 thousand dollars to fund the "reading wonders summer program" in vigo county elementary schools. the program is one of 24 that has received a grant from duke energy. "reading wonders" will run until the 28th at woodrow wilson middle school.
