Speech to Text for Duke Energy funds summer reading program

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

school. that's why the "duke energy foundation" is investing in vigo county youth. it donated nearly 24 thousand dollars to fund the "reading wonders summer program" in vigo county elementary schools. the program is one of 24 that has received a grant from duke energy. "reading wonders" will run until the 28th at woodrow wilson middle school. [i6]loogootee library-vo the loogootee public library is making plans to build a new facility,