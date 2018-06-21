Clear

Edgar County 4-H BBQ

The event will held at the Edgar County 4-H fairgrounds.

Posted: Thu Jun 21 05:37:50 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jun 21 05:43:14 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Edgar County 4-H BBQ

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

delicious boneless pork chops , baked potatoes, green beans, dessert & drink.? the event will be held at the edgar county 4-h fairgrounds with serving from 4-7 pm.? advance tickets are $8 for a 2- chop meal and $6 for a 1 chop meal. tickets are .50 higher the day of the event. you may purchase tickets from any edgar co. 4-h'er or contact the edgar co. extension office, 210 w. washington st., paris. 465-8585 facebook: edgar county 4-h president trump signs an excutive order on immigration. what that means for families - plus what one local
Terre Haute
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
Scattered storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It