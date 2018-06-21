Speech to Text for Terre Haute Air Show is just 58 Days Away

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the 2018 calendar. we're talking about the terre haute air show. news 10 spoke with rick burger. he's on the air show committee. he says families can expect a four and a half hour show. that's to go along with 60 airplanes you can see on the ground. they'll come from different eras like world war one and two. burger says the air show will be the biggest in the midwest. [b16]air show update-sotvo "my promise to you from our committee, we've worked hard on this. this will be a great community event. still expect, if you give us good weather,60 thousand people in two days or more. so what a deal here." the terre haute air show will be held on august 18th and 19th. it's at the terre haute regional airport. tickets are on sale now. summer will stroll in cooler than usual with scattered showers