Speech to Text for Good news everyone! It is the first day of summer.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms. Possible heavy rainfall. High: 81° Thursday night: Occasional showers and thundershowers. Possible heavy rainfall. Low: 64° Friday: Showers and thundershowers continue. High: 78° Detailed Forecast: Good news everyone! It is the first day of summer. It won't feel much like it though. An area of low pressure is positioned just to the west of the viewing area. This will keep scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for the next 24 hours. It's also got a cold front hanging around with it. All of these pieces are moving our way. With a decent cloud cover and rain cooled air, temperatures will hover in the low 80s and upper 70s for the next couple of days. Drier and warmer days are on the horizon for the start of next week.