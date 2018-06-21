Clear

Stabbing Investigation Underway

Harris faces several charges. They include reckless homicide and aggravated battery.

Posted: Wed Jun 20 20:01:12 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jun 20 20:01:13 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

news 10 continues to learn new information. one person died in connection to this case. police say it all began as a domestic dispute involving the victim, his estranged wife, and the suspect. that's dana harris of rockville, police say he's a friend of the wife. the rockville police department responded to a disturbance at a home with all three present. afterward, police say the victim left the home. according to authorities...he returned the next day. that's when the stabbing occurred. dana harris faces several charges. they include reckless homicide and aggravated battery.
