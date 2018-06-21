Speech to Text for Rex beat Chillicothe

hosted chillicothe... drew ashley was three for five in this game as the rex leadoff hitter......his rbi single in the fourth gives the good guys a three-nothing lead.... lane miller was awesome on the mound ....the rex pitcher with one of his seven strikeouts.... he threw six innings of shutout baseball, allowing just one hit ..... the terre haute rex get back in the win column with a five-nothing win over chillicothe.... [e6]wvfca all stars to isu-vo three future sycamores are getting to practice