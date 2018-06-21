Clear

Rex beat Chillicothe

Rex won 5-0

Posted: Wed Jun 20 19:55:25 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jun 20 19:55:25 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Rex beat Chillicothe

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

hosted chillicothe... drew ashley was three for five in this game as the rex leadoff hitter......his rbi single in the fourth gives the good guys a three-nothing lead.... lane miller was awesome on the mound ....the rex pitcher with one of his seven strikeouts.... he threw six innings of shutout baseball, allowing just one hit ..... the terre haute rex get back in the win column with a five-nothing win over chillicothe.... [e6]wvfca all stars to isu-vo three future sycamores are getting to practice
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Scattered storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It