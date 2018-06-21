Clear

3 players practicing at ISU

Posted: Wed Jun 20 19:53:56 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jun 20 19:53:56 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

this week at their future home... sullivan's dakota caton, eastern greene's caleb hamilton and terre haute south's carter herrin are all part of this years wabash valley football coaches association all-star game.... they say their proud to be representing indiana state in this years all-star game and already enjoying the next phase of their football careers!.. its great. turf is unbelieavable. great coaches, great everything. super excited. pretty excited. started last week. it's a grind, but i'm excited for the fall. i've been working out this past week with the team. there a lot of fun all the guys. very nice and accepting of you. they'll help you with anything you need to know. if you have any questions. they'll let you know. cubs wrapped up a three-game home series
