Speech to Text for 3 players practicing at ISU

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this week at their future home... sullivan's dakota caton, eastern greene's caleb hamilton and terre haute south's carter herrin are all part of this years wabash valley football coaches association all-star game.... they say their proud to be representing indiana state in this years all-star game and already enjoying the next phase of their football careers!.. its great. turf is unbelieavable. great coaches, great everything. super excited. pretty excited. started last week. it's a grind, but i'm excited for the fall. i've been working out this past week with the team. there a lot of fun all the guys. very nice and accepting of you. they'll help you with anything you need to know. if you have any questions. they'll let you know. cubs wrapped up a three-game home series