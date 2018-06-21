Speech to Text for ISU Football players suffer heat related illness

program around the country.... the sycamores are working right now in the offseason to get ready for the upcoming year.... sports 10 has learned that last week during a workout a very serious situation took place... two players suffered heat related illinesses and had to be taken to the hospital..... its none of the players in this video from last year.... indiana state released a statement to sports 10 on the situation .... during a morning strength and conditioning workout at deming park on wednesday, june 13th two student athletes were affected by heat related illnesses and were transported to the hospital for treatment. both students have been treated and released.... out of respect for the student athletes privacy..... indiana state will not release additional details nor comment on their medicial statuses at this time. university officials continue to offer support and assistance to these athletes and their families in their recovery. an internal review of the matter is on going... isu athletic director sherard clinkscales had this to say on the situation..... indiana state athletics is fully committed to supporting our football student- athletes who are on the road to recovery. our thoughts are with these young men and their families at this time. we pledge to assist by any means possible. because of hippa laws neither of the players names have been released nor any medicial update on them, other than they are out of the hospital... whch is good news.... sports 10 will follow this story, if anything else develops .... three future sycamores are getting to practice