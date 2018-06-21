Speech to Text for Local couple shares experience to protect others from retail fraud

you really? news 10's lacey clifton shares the odd surprise some wabash valley customers experienced. [c2]electronics switcharoo-pkg rov mon a purchase with a twist-- "when he opened it up he realized there wasn't a remote or paper work or anything in it // when they opened it up they realized it wasn't even the same brand." rachel perisho and her husband were victims of retail fraud. it's suspected the scammer opened the package from the bottom leaving the top seal in-tact. this made the item appear brand new. "maybe they were new and hadn't been trained, i don't know. but i think the general practice is they open it up whether it's new or not to make sure it's the right, you know, it's the matching parts." "so when the perisho's opened the box for the blu-ray player, we've told you a dvd player was inside. today, this box has some heft in it. if we open it up inside? play- doh. now after talking with rachel, she says some of her friends have come across even more bizarre situations with items at the store." "they had bought a tv and when they were getting ready to check out, they found out the box was full of rocks or something. cuz somebody else had returned a box full of rocks instead of a large tv." luckily in this case-- the perisho's easily got an exchange for the right item. but after this experience -- perisho says she's a little skeptical about her future purchases. "as far as getting a dvd or something-- am i going to open it up and have it be something completely unexpected or not what i had wanted? so yeah, it makes me a little bit leery." in illinois, lacey clifton, news 10. news 10 spoke with a rep from the federal trade commission. he says your best options to protect yourself are to check the package thoroughly before you buy something-- always keep your receipt-- and return the fraud item to the store as soon as you find out there's a problem.