The United States Postal Service is now selling "scratch n sniff" stamps.

Organizers said they're the perfect treat during the summer months.

Posted: Wed Jun 20 19:22:17 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jun 20 19:22:18 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

the united states postal service is now selling scratch n sniff stamps. the stamps feature illustrations of popcicles. organizers say they're the perfect treat during the summer months. "they smell wonderful. we've got kiwi, and watermelon, and root beer. they'll be fun whenever you send out invites for summer parties and the fourth of july. things like that." the postal service is always looking for new ideas for stamps. you can submit your ideas on their website.
