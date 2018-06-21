Speech to Text for The United States Postal Service is now selling "scratch n sniff" stamps.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to the post office. the united states postal service is now selling scratch n sniff stamps. the stamps feature illustrations of popcicles. organizers say they're the perfect treat during the summer months. [b20]scratch and sniff stamps-sotvo "they smell wonderful. we've got kiwi, and watermelon, and root beer. they'll be fun whenever you send out invites for summer parties and the fourth of july. things like that. " the postal service is always looking for new ideas for stamps. you can submit your ideas on their website. we've placed a link online at w-t-h-i-tv dot com. one former wabash valley baseball star had a good game