Speech to Text for Heat Preparedness Laws Protects Athletes

it's a story we first brought you last night on news 10. the law "requires" coaches to complete a course on "heat preparedness". news 10s alia blackburn joins us live from our newsroom. she explains why coaches "and" players feel this change is needed. some coaches have already taken the heat preparedness training -- but thanks to this new law it will now be required. for one high school football coach -- this is nothing new for him... but he agrees -- a player's safety should not be just an "option". competing against a summer sunrise... "it's really hot out here.... but we just have to keep drilling, and drilling, and drilling." for northview high school senior -- braden nevins -- it's a way to prepare for football season. "it's my last year, i want to get out there and perform as best as i can." and it's also a way for his teammates to stay cool on the field ... "we practice in the mornings try to get everything done before it gets too hot." from water breaks ... to running pads free ... head coach -- mark raetz -- says safety is always part of the game plan. "they're wearing shoulder pads and helmets and sometimes you know, if it's hot out, they can easily overheat." a new law plans to offer another layer of protection. that's as indiana coaches must pass a heat preparedness course and be re-certified every two years. lawmakers say the goal is to help detect heat related illnesses and exhaustion in athletes. "it's just good education, kind of gives people the warning signs for us to look for out here on the field and gives us strategies to help keep players cool." making the countdown to game day... just a little bit smoother.... "it makes me feel a lot safer honestly." the new law will go into effect -- july 1st. reporting from the newsroom -- alia blackburn -- back to you. on that note... one week ago today indiana state