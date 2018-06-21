Speech to Text for Authorities arrest Chad Smith on kidnapping charges

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. authorities arrested chad smith of rockville, indiana. the parke county sheriff's office says smith got into an argument with his estranged girlfriend. deputies say it intensified when smith forced the woman into a bedroom and tried to suffocate her. according to authorities...smi th later forced the woman into his truck and took her to his house. the victim told police smith made her write a suicide note before tieing her up and gagging her. she also said he boarded up all of the house's exits. the victim told police smith untied her before going to sleep. that's when she was able to escape. police say a search of the house turned up the items used to confine her. smith faces several charges. they include kidnapping, criminal confinement and battery. he remains in the parke county jail tonight without bond. also in parke county...a stabbing investigation.