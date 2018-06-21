Speech to Text for Loogootee library seeks help for new facility

help. news 10 bureau chief gary brian has the story. "space is already limited here at the loogootee library. but as the need for its services increases, they are looking for your help to get the library more space." library director darla wagler is a native to the area. over the last decade, she has seen her communities' need for the library increase. "in 2008 we had eight programs for the whole year with forty four in attendance. and last year we had 446 programs and 5,852 in attendance." the influx in attendance is hard to handle for this small town library. "this is just some of our storage shelving for our activities and craft supplies." the current library resides in what used to be a resturaunt. supplies mixed in with out of circulation books. "like all of our holiday books we have to keep back here because we don't have room on the shelves." "this is the old freezer. since this was a resturaunt. and it's just more storage. stuff that we process our books and stuff with." supplied with only one small conference room, the library holds most of it's programs off site. which has led wagler and the board to start a one million dollar project to build a new location. "you've got the pool. the park. and the library all within a block." the project hopes to get started late this year. "you know your library is kind of the center of your community. this is where you come for your summer programs and the list goes on and on about all the different services that are provided." "now if you'd like more information on how you can donate, head over to our website at wthitv.com and click on this story. in loogootee, gary brian, news 10."