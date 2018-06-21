Speech to Text for IN AG hosts drug take back event

they're doing it one community at a time. the office of indiana's attorney general stopped by the vermillion county fair today. they were there to help folks safely get rid of their old mediciations. attorney general curtis hill hosts these events around indiana. he wants to make sure the "potentially harmful" medications aren't making it into the wrong hands. local law enforcement agree. they say events like these help fight the opioid problem. [b16]drug takeback-sotvo 02:27:25,19 "get people out of the jails, back to work, living on their own and eventually a productive member of society. if you didn't make it today, sheriff phelps says the vermillion county jail and the clinton police department will also take your medications. they do it on a daily basis.