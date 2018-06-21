Clear

Clean-up continues from derailment

Normal train service resumes.

Posted: Wed Jun 20 16:47:08 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jun 20 16:47:08 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Clean-up continues from derailment

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

cars from the tracks after a derailment in princeton, indiana. now... normal train service has resumed. c-s-x workers will remain in the area to clean-up debris. 23 cars derailed overnight sunday. crews worked quickly to put out a propane fire. the site remains under investigation. all terrain vehicles are a popular
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Scattered storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It