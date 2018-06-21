Speech to Text for Heat affects more than just our bodies, but also our cars

temperatures aren't quite as hot as they have been, the heat can still cause problems. storm team 10s chris piper is live right now to tell us about something we may be forgetting. patrece and rondrell, we talk a lot about the effects of heat on us and our pets, but something that may take a back seat in this weather, is your car. this warm season has been no joke. "the vehicle cooling system is working overtime." and david fuson of fuson automotive says, cars are just as important to check on in this heat. "i think what people need to check on, is to make sure the engine cooling system is working, make sure your engine is not overheating, because then you'll start to get into some real serious issues." and although air conditioner is the first thing we think of in this heat, there's other things that we should be checking on too. "your coolant system is obviously working overtime with the heat. your tires are gonna over inflate a little with the heat. when it's cold, they deflate. when the heat goes, they over inflate." fuson says something we think of in the winter, but should also be thinking about now, is your cars battery. "we're seeing batteries, during the winter time, when it's really cold, we see them go out. when it's really, really hot, they're working overtime because of the air conditioning system, because of the cooling system, because of the fans." and fuson says, doing things now, rather than later, is always the smart option. "it's like staying on top of one's health. you gotta do the same thing with a car. it's like going to the doctors office, how's everything looking? it's great, or hey, you need to look at this, this is why. it's preventative maintenance." by doing so, you'll save time, and money. now fuson says checking tire ressure is the easiest thing to monitor, if you have a little too much, you can simply let some out yourself. reporting in terre haute, chris piper, storm team 10.