Speech to Text for Dangerous problem, the homeless face the Midwest heat

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a disturbing problem. heat and the homeless. surviving the heat is just one more thing to tackle for those who have no where to go. abby joins us now live in the studio with one local man's story. most of us have been tryng to "beat the heat".... but, for those who don't have a roof over their heads... staying "cool" isn't the easies task. nat on the streets of terre haute.... "dear lord my mind is like 'dude this is just intense. this is just crazy. i got to find shade of something." the sun beats down.... and-- in the midwest summer heat ....humanity is remembered... nat "yes. i have worn out many pairs of shoes." overbearing tempertures led a man who wants to remain anonymous "here".... ...at the infinity house in terre haute. "there aren't a lot of options for people living on the streets." with no roof over his head....finding a place to "cool" down ...comes with challenges. "carry a couple huge bottles of water." water, food, and shelter have been daily missions for him every day for the past 11 years. "you get dehydrated." kelli fuller is an outreach worker for the hamilton center that helps the homeless. she says it's the summer months where they see an influx in need. "i try to connect them to resources while they are out on the streets." lately----her job has been to make sure terre haute's homeless population doesn't suffer with "90" degree temperatures. "there is no place for them to go..." she drives around different areas to make sure people have food, water, and are provided with resources. over the span of four years----she says has been in contact with more than 300 homeless people. "people tend to try to stay where it is cool." trying to give a individuals like this man----a place to "cool down"-----even just for a few hours. "he might pick a work duty to do. he might work on his own computer skills." "fuller" says going forward she would really like to see "warming" and "cooling" stations for emergencys to be in place for people to go throughout the day. she says there is limited shelter space "right now at "families by choice," the "bethany house," and local shelters. back to you. today is the first official day of summer. although