Speech to Text for Law enforcement strictly enforcing helmet law for young ATV riders

"swimming", "biking", and "hiking" are all popular options. and don't forget about the fun you can have.. hitting the trails "on an a-t-v"! but before you jump on one.. especially kids under the age of "18".. you "must" sport a helmet. it's "the law"! news 10's "garrett brown".. joins us now "live". re-visits "this law" that went into effect "roughly a year ago". "garrett"... //////// yes susie, roughly a year ago a new law went into effect in indiana. it was one that was aimed to keep kids safe while operating atv vehicles like these. the law requires anyone under the age of 18 to wear a certified helmet while on any atv. it applies to both private or public property. this law came into effect a year after one of the deadliest years in the state of indiana involving atvs. that was 2016 with 23 off road vehicle deaths. now a year later .. after this law went into effect... law enforcement still strictly enforces wearing helmets.. all with the aim to keep kids safe. //////// //////// "over the past several years 35% of all crashes that involve atv have been with children. under the age of 18. so that's someone that we wanted to focus on as a target group to protect them and keep them safe." ///////// now coming up at the top of the hour.. i'll have local reaction when it comes to this law keeping their kids safe. also i'll have more details on making sure your kids have the right equipment while having fun on the trails. reporting in terre haute, im news 10s garrett brown. back to you.