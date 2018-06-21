Speech to Text for Vigo County's CIB renews it's commitment to convention center

it's wednesd. "vigo county's capital improvement board".. remains committed "to a convention center". this morning.. "the c-i-b" met at the county annex. after re-appointing "commissioner jon marvel".. "as c-i-b chairman".. "the board" then turned its attention "to what's next for a convention center". news 10's.. "jon swaner".. was there.. and explains "what you can expect". /////// a lot is going to happen in a short amount of time when it comes to vigo county's capital improvement board. and today's meeting set the table for what's to come down the road. first, there was a familiar face at today's meeting. indiana house speaker brian bosma was there. when he's not at the statehouse, he's a lawyer who specializes in local governement issues. the board hired his firm to assist with the convention center. the project architect was also there and released this rendering of what a convention center 'could' look like. we also received a copy of this rendering that shows what one of the meeting spaces could look like. the convention center will be free standing. that means it won't be attached to isu's hulman center, though it could certainly be located near it. we asked jon marvel about the proposed food and beverage tax for vigo county. he encouarges all residents who have an opinion on this issue to come to a public hearing the c-i-b will host next month. back to you. //////// "that public hearing" is set "for monday, july 2nd". it will start at "5" p-m "at t vigo county annex". we want to remind you.. "the food and beverage tax".. must be passed "by the vigo county council".. in order for it "to go into effect".