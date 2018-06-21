Clear

Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Posted: Wed Jun 20 09:36:03 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jun 20 09:36:04 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

90s. gusty wind may develop this afternoon along with the storms. lows tonight drop to 69; still a chance for occasional showers. then, showers and storms likely for your thursday with a high at 79. weather stays unsettled through the end of the week.
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Scattered storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

