Vigo County's CIB renews it's commitment to convention center

It will not be attached to the Hulman Center

Posted: Wed Jun 20 09:18:27 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jun 20 09:18:27 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Vigo County's CIB renews it's commitment to convention center

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

morning. [b5]cib meeting-vo the c-i-b -- renewed it's commitment... to a new convention center. and -- the board still wants to locate it -- in downtown terre haute. this is a rendering... of what the convention center 'could' look like. the board indicated -- a new convention center will be free standing. it will not be attached to the hulman center -- but it could be located near it. the board will host a public hearing on a proposed food and beverage tax for vigo county. that will take place monday -- july second... at 5 p.m. at the vigo county annex.
