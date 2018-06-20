Home
Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Trump signs executive order to keep families together at border, says 'zero-tolerance' prosecution policy will continue.
4th of July is just around the corner, get to know Indiana's firework laws
Posted: Wed Jun 20 07:20:06 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jun 20 07:20:06 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff
Terre Haute
Clear
83°
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
84°
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
82°
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Clear
83°
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Few Clouds
83°
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Clear
83°
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Marshall
Clear
83°
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Scattered storms
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
Daugherty takes plea deal in child death case
Local school districts take action against employee in sexual misconduct investigation
UPDATE: Juvenile appears in court after shooting incident
Five more concerts announced for 2018 Indiana State Fair lineup
New ropes challenge course opens to the public
Jury delivers verdict in Martin County double murder trial
Police respond to call of drive-by shooting
Police comment on dance ordinance case
Train derailment cleanup underway, residents can submit reimbursement requests
IL Toddler dies after drowning in family pool
Latest Video
Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
Vigo County's CIB renews it's commitment to convention center
4th of July is just around the corner, get to know Indiana's firework laws
Chamber of Commerce 2018 Annual Meeting
Technology prevents K9 officers from overheating
Vigo County Bicentennial Event
A stationary front parked across the viewing area will keep unsettled weather in the forecast through the end of the week.
Vigo County begins measures to protect community from West Nile
Sam Steimel named All-Star
Junior Golf
In Case You Missed It
Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries
New Indiana law will require coaches to be trained on how to spot heat exhaustion
DCS assessment finds culture of fear, more kids in the system
Council requests hearing with Sony DADC, acts on other resolutions
Folks in Seelyville disappointed jobs aren't coming to vacant plant
Hundreds more benefiting from Clay County Youth Food Program
Experts say "Hoosiers are heavy" but mobile market could help
Community center opens in Clinton
Tradition sparks excitement at Indiana Special Olympics opening ceremony
Council approves rezoning for future condos