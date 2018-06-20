Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Trump signs executive order to keep families together at border, says 'zero-tolerance' prosecution policy will continue. Full Story

4th of July is just around the corner, get to know Indiana's firework laws

Posted: Wed Jun 20 07:20:06 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jun 20 07:20:06 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff
Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Scattered storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It