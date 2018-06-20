Speech to Text for Chamber of Commerce 2018 Annual Meeting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of commerce. the terre haute chamber of commerce announced exciting plans for the 105th annual meeting. guests will be treated to an exclusive and unique event, unlike any other in west central indiana. the 2018 annual meeting, scheduled for thursday august 23 will be held at the 181st intelligence wing at hulman field. "this year's annual meeting will encompass many of the traditional elements of the chamber annual meeting, but we're also looking to change things up this year," says chamber director of operations jessica cox, who handles all chamber events. "partnering with the 181st brings a whole new element, plus it will shine a light on the great things they are doing for this region." "we are planning for a uso type of theme to coincide with the venue," craig explains. continues chamber president david haynes, "expect something different this year. we'll continue to honor the business community and look ahead to the next year, but it's certainly not going to be a traditional annual meeting. you really won't want to miss it." live music, food, drinks, dancing, silent auction! it happens august 23rd from 5 p.m .until 9 p.m. 232-2391 terrehautecha mber.com