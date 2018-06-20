Speech to Text for Technology prevents K9 officers from overheating

we're talking about the "k-9s" with the terre haute police department. we're taking a look into some of the resources used to protect the "4-legged" officers. news 10's kiley thomas is live at police headquarters to show you. you'll find "7" k9s with the terre haute police department. they get drugs off the street and find criminals that police couldn't on their own. todd haller has called himself a "k-9" handler for "20" years. his "partners" as he calls the dogs -- have come and gone. but the commitment to keep them safe -- is unwavering. you'll find every every "k- 9" car equipped with "a-c" to the back. that's where the dog stays. haller says the most important technology is the heat alarm in each car. the horn will honk or the lights will flash once the car reaches 87 degrees. haller says some cars have a built in fan that kicks in -- or even pops the door open. that's so the "k-9" can escape the risk of over-heating. "we expect our officers to take the best care possible of their partners. that's their resp. keeping the dogs from harm is the number one objective" we're going to break down why officers in terre haute -- and across the us -- are focusing on the problem of heat exhaustion of k9s. this is why -- police are looking to upgrade their "k-9" cars. news 10's kiley thomas is live to explain... what's needed to protect the "k-9 officers". at "5:30" -- we showed you the technology that keeps the dogs cool. each "k-9" car comes with a heat alarm. some even have facetime technology that allows the "k-9" handler to check in on the dog. srgt todd haller says they are always in need of upgrades. his squad car is "9" years old. some of the safety tools -- like the door popping open if it gets too hot -- have stopped working. the police dept says their number one priority is keeping the dogs safe. the car cooling systems -- you see there on your screen -- are around "3- thousand dollars". police tell me their dogs -- are their lifeline. so they continue to look for better ways to protect them -- in this dangerous heat.