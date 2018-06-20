Speech to Text for Vigo County Bicentennial Event

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

vigo county public library. the event is a collaborative effort of the vigo county historical society, community theatre and the wabash valley genealogy society. included is a genealogy hotspot; vigo county vignettes; and a keynote address from vigo county resident hal johnston titled "be it enacted ...1818 and the beginnings of vigo county." johnston will take a look at the politics, economy and society of the rough and raw frontier state of indiana and the formation of a brand new county. his presentation will run from 1:30 pm to 3:00 pm in rooms a, b & c in the lower level of the library. the genealogy hotspot will be 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the special collections area in the library. the hotspot will help people conduct their own genealogical research. simply sign up for a specific time to meet with a genealogy volunteer. each person will receive an information packet and other materials, plus have a chance to win an autosomal dna kit. participants must be present to win at the drawing at 3:15 p.m. in rooms a, b, c in the lower level. the vigo county vignettes will be staged from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. and will bring alive the history of vigo county with actresses and actors in period costume who portray people who are part of vigo county's history. people attending will also have a chance to win an autosomal dna kit. refreshments will be available during the event. for more information on this program, go to www.inwvgs.org.