Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Trump signs executive order to keep families together at border, says 'zero-tolerance' prosecution policy will continue. Full Story

A stationary front parked across the viewing area will keep unsettled weather in the forecast through the end of the week.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. Still muggy. High: 85° Wednesday night: Scattered storms continue. Warm and humid. Low: 70°

Posted: Wed Jun 20 03:23:09 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jun 20 03:27:31 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for A stationary front parked across the viewing area will keep unsettled weather in the forecast through the end of the week.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. Still muggy. High: 85° Wednesday night: Scattered storms continue. Warm and humid. Low: 70° Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms. High: 79° Detailed Forecast: A stationary front parked across the viewing area will keep unsettled weather in the forecast through the end of the week. By tomorrow, it appears as though the front will transition into a cold front and drop a round of cooler temperatures in for the weekend. At this point, rain will continue to be a prominent feature in the forecast.
Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Scattered storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It