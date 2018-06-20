Speech to Text for A stationary front parked across the viewing area will keep unsettled weather in the forecast through the end of the week.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. Still muggy. High: 85° Wednesday night: Scattered storms continue. Warm and humid. Low: 70° Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms. High: 79° Detailed Forecast: A stationary front parked across the viewing area will keep unsettled weather in the forecast through the end of the week. By tomorrow, it appears as though the front will transition into a cold front and drop a round of cooler temperatures in for the weekend. At this point, rain will continue to be a prominent feature in the forecast.