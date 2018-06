Speech to Text for Sam Steimel named All-Star

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the south all- stars for ths years north- south all-star series.... the evansville signee hit an incredible 469 with four homers and 29 rbi this season for sullivan.... the senior had just 15 strikeouts in 31 games.... matthew panagauleas was also named a