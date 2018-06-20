Clear
Junior Golf

Several locals competed in Girls State Junior Championship

Posted: Tue Jun 19 19:47:39 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jun 19 19:47:39 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

are in terre haute this week for the 68th annual girls state junior championships... this presitgious event is taking place this year the at country club of terre haute ....the opening round was today.... our first local out was terre haute south lady brave sophie boyll....nice short game by boyll with the beautiful chip on five .... lily waggoner comes from a great golfing family.....the vincennes rivet lady patriot with the easy tap-in on 16... on 12......terre haute north's claire thrift with some good work with her putter, she gets nothing but the bottom of the cup.... the top 80 advance on to tomorrow's second round....unfort unately none of our local golfers made the cut .... tonight showers and thunderstorms
