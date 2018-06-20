Clear
Rockville football

Cottrell and Stadick excited to represent Rockville one more time

Posted: Tue Jun 19 19:45:54 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jun 19 19:45:55 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Rockville football

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

saturday's 14th annual wabash valley football coaches association all-star game.... every player that takes part in this game has a story, but no one's is like wesley cottrell and parker stadick.... they are the only two rockville players in this years all-star game....they are also the last two that will ever wear a rox jersey in a football game.... the school closed at the end of the year and is consolidating with turkey run high school to form the new parke heritage high school that opens in august..... both cottrell and stadick say getting to represent rockville one more time means a lot to them! [e5]rockville in wvfca-sot we're the last people to represent rockville as athletes. to be able to do this is a great honor. represent the school well. means the world to me. i love that school and everyone in that town. they took me in when i came there. treated me as one of their own. great opporunity and is very special to me. more than a hundred talented young women golfers
