Speech to Text for Livestock used to feed the needy

they've served eigthy families just this month... and more are in need. news 10's heather good spoke with a volunteer and a local farmer who has a unique approach to feeding the hungry. fair season is well underway... and a local farmer is using this time as an opportunity to help the needy. as vermillion county 4-h-ers tend to their animals... and food pantry volunteers tend to shelves... clinton, indiana farmer ed shew is tending to more than his fields. shew says, "we'll i get a good feeling from it. it's my opportunity to give back to the community a little bit." shew collects money each summer and uses it to bid on livestock at the county fair. the pigs are processed and the meat goes to area food pantries. he's been doing this for roughly twenty years. shew says, "i think the first year i had 15-18 businesses that i do business with on a regular basis and now i'm up to 30-35 from year to year." each business gives twenty to fifty dollars... some give more. it means shew has four to five thousand dollars to work with come auction time. he was able to buy around sixteen hogs last year. shew says, "that amounted to about two thousand pounds of meat that went to food pantries here and in clinton and also in cayuga." vermillion county food pantry volunteer audrey lientz says the need is growing and shew's efforts have a real impact on struggling families. audrey lientz, vermillion county food pantry volunteer says, "a lot of them are just people that have worked all their life but right now they're out of a job or they're on bad luck or you know, some of the people that live on a limited income and they have a family to feed. there's just no way, you know, that they can manage." shew says it's a win-win for donors. shew says, "they help support the livestock auction and they also help support the food pantry and so in their minds, all of them have told me, that that's an excellent way to spend their money." shew plans to bid on hogs this friday. we've got information about how you can get involved on our website. back to you. now to the weather department... what are we looking at