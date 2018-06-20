Speech to Text for DCS plans to expand services for foster youth from age 21 to 23

services works to fix the problems within the agency - the director announces plans to help kids in the system. leaders are working to expand services for foster youth from ages 21 to 23. for foster youth right now - the services end once they turn 21. d-c-s director terry stigdon announced plans to raise that age to 23. leaders say two more years in the system can prove to be vital in a young persons life. "lower rates of early pregnancy and lower rates of involvement in criminal justice system" "the longer we can provide some off ramp services to help them transition into independent living and successful adulthood the more the state saves" were still waiting to learn when the age change for services will be implemented by d-c-s. a girl from knox county has made a wish and now it's