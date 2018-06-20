Clear
Things you can do to keep the bugs at bay

Staying ahead of West Nile

Posted: Tue Jun 19 19:16:23 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jun 19 19:16:24 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

do to keep the bugs at bay. it's as simple as a loose cup in your backyard... all it takes is just little bit of water left behind -- and just like that you're housing a breeding ground for the west nile virus. we talked to the vigo county health department today. they told us they haven't seen very many mosquito cases just yet -- but they're not wasting any time. that's why they're reminding you to keep an eye on what's in your yard. because just a little bit of sitting water -- could send mosquitoes your way. "with a lot of rain of course things are going to be catching water that you wouldn't really expect ... toys... just different things out in your yards so making sure you're dumping those out after the rain." the health department said they started the fogging process for mosquitoes last night. you can track their whereabouts and see "when" crews are heading to your neighborhood. for a look at the routes -- visit our website -- wthi- tv-dot-com for a link. back to you. turning to the weather
