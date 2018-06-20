Speech to Text for Tuesday Evening Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a low around 71. south southwest wind around 6 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. wednesday showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. west wind 5 to 7 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. wednesday night showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 2am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. west wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. here's a look at today's weather quiz question. thunderstorms likely, mainly before 9pm. mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. south southwest wind around 6 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. wednesday showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. west wind 5 to 7 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. wednesday night showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 2am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. west wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. [d3]weather quiz question-fs here's a look at today's weather quiz question. several local golfers were taking part in a