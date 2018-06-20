Tuesday Evening Forecast

Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Trump signs executive order to keep families together at border, says 'zero-tolerance' prosecution policy will continue. Full Story

a low around 71. south southwest wind around 6 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. wednesday showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. west wind 5 to 7 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. wednesday night showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 2am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. west wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
