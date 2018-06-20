Speech to Text for Knox county child makes a wish

one very special little girl is getting her wish granted.. news 10 bureau chief gary brian has the story. "just outside of monroe city lives kendyll smith. at five years old shes just like any other toddler her age. which is quite extraordinary when you hear her story." kendyll smith is a great kid. much like everyone else her age, she loves playing outside and disney princesses. "ok, this is rupunzel" but things weren't always this good for kendyll. "whenever i was pregnant with her, we found at five months into my pregnancy that something major was wrong with her." kendyll was born with only half of her heart working. at six months old, doctors performed a surgery to bypass the part of her heart that had not developed. "when it was time to come off the machine, her heart wouldn't work it would accept the surgery. it just wouldn't beat, that's it." doctors were able to get kendyll's heart going. going on five, kendyll is confident in her outcome. "i know how i know this. because i'm so brave and strong. and i've got muscles." so when word came down that she was eligible for the make a wish program, kendyll's mom tracee knew she would leave it up to her daughter. and well, that's an easy one. "'where do you want to go?' to disney world and see all the disney princesses." "she is so strong. you'd never know it. she dosen't miss a beat. she lives life to the fullest." a full life, with plenty of heart. "now while talking to kendyll she tells me she is excited to meet all the disney princesses and hopes to one day become one herself. in knox county, gary brian, news 10."