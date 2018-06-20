Speech to Text for Firework Safety Tips

are expected to celebrate with a "bang!" firework stands are popping up everywhere. but, the entertainment and fun comes with a warning. news 10's abby kirk in the studio. she joins us to tell us how "safety" is to not forgotten. i stopped by this firework stand off of 3rd street here in terre haute earlier today. with more and more of these stands popping up ...it is important to know "what" you are buying and "where" you are buying from. nat "mother of all mothers is a good one..." stores, stands, and tents are going up across the wabash valley....with a full stock of fireworks ready for the fourth of july holiday. nat "the alien uprising is just right over here." "this" store off of third stree in terre haute opened in may. nat ringing up on cash register "oh ya....weve had a lot of people come get them for fathers day." the bigger the boom the bigger the celebration....b ut officials say celebrating comes with warning. "use safe practices. you know, have a bucket of water nearby or a small extinguisher." terre haute arson investigator, norm loudermilk, says fireworks are "legal" to sell, "legal" buy..... ....but there is a law for "when" you can set them off "we are not interested in getting fines. what we are interested in is that people comply." according to loudermilk... cities can forbid some fire work use....but not 5 days before or after the holiday. per indiana state law ----fireworks may be legal every day of the year during "certain times."...but loudermilk says check with your county prosecutor to find out whats "legal" in your area. setting off on any other days can leave "you" up to 2- thousand dollars in fines. "so if they want to sell off fireworks now, that's fine, but you can't shoot them off now." nat loudermilk says knowing where the fireworks come from is important too.... you must have a permit from the state of indiana to sell fireworks. nat and the permit must be available to anyone. monnet's store is in compliance. "play it safe. if a kid is doingt them, make sure there is adult supervision." loudermilk says indiana residents can set off fireworks from 5 in the evening to "2" hours after sunset the days before and after the holiday. on the fourth of july ----people can set off firreworks from 10 in the morning to midnight. reporting live in terre haute, abby kirk, news 10. back