Speech to Text for How the hot weather effects your air conditioner

and not just our bodies. storm team 10s chris piper joins us now, he tells us how something around your house just might be working overtime in this heat. patrece and rondrell, we've all felt the effects of the hot weather, but when we come home for the day, we need to remember our air conditions are working overtime in this heat. heat has been the story, and it's not making anything easier. "air conditioners are only designed to do so much." ed utterback works for paitson brothers heating and cooling. he says although we aren't officially in summer yet, this heat has caused a lot of problems. "we expect the air conditioner to be able to cool the house 20 degrees from outside. when it gets hotter than that, it makes it tough." and beyond that, working on air conditioners has been tough for the employees. "sometimes air conditioners are put in pretty rough spots. ya know, it's the only place you can put them in the house. sometimes it's in an attic, and it's really hot in the attic." so what can you do? utterback says there are a few simple things that can help out, while saving you some money in the long run. "well when it's this hot, i would suggest not turning the temperature up when you leave during the day. it just makes it that much harder to cool down at night." and utterback says to take a look around the inside of your house. "a lot of older homes have return air in the floor, have they put a piece of furniture over that return air duct, or did they throw a rug over it." by following these steps, you can make sure your home stays a little cooler this summer. utterback also says, changing your filter, and looking outside, to make sure your unit is clear of any debris will all help. back to you.