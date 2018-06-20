Speech to Text for Groundbreaking for special trail takes place at Griffin Bike Park

it's a time to honor those.. who have served our country. news 10's.. "lacey clifton".. joins us now "live".. with what activities are unfolding. "lacey"... //////// susie i'm here live at griffin bike park where the lieutenant governor made a pit stop yesterday. today-- is a ground breaking for a very special new trail. we'll give you a look at what's happening now. so this special trail will be called the warrior trail. it's designed to be a multi-use trail with off-road wheelchairs in mind. organizers say the hope is to better serve disabled veterans. if you'd like to be here in person for the ground breaking-- there's still time for you to get here. just come to the lake dock at the south east entrance to griffin bike park. the groundbreaking starts at six. organizers say a group ride will be offered at 7 o clock after the ceremony wraps up. there are more events to celebrate vigo county salutes week. we'll have those for you at wthi tv dot com. reporting live from griffin bike park-- i'm lacey clifton for news 10. back to you!